State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.