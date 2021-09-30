State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $930.85 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

