State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,632 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of SunCoke Energy worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SXC opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $518.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

