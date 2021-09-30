State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,601 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

