State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 60,428 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in OneSpan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OneSpan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $754.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 95,733 shares worth $2,007,469. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

