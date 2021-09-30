State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $89.57 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $89,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

eBay stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

