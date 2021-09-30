State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 202,835 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,835 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $116,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

TD stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

