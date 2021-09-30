State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 496,823 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,823 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Sysco worth $123,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Sysco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.