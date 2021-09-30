State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,553 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $102,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 192,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 536,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $118,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $7,216,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $200.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

