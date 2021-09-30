Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.26.

SJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SJ traded down C$0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,696. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$41.89 and a one year high of C$54.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$949.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

