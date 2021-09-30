Stephens Inc. AR Buys 679 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

