Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.