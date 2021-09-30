Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,081 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $155,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

