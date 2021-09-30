Steven J. Quinlan Sells 5,700 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NEOG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 499,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,478. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.