Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE SF opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

