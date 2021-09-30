Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Chimera Investment Call Options (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 64,878 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,080% compared to the typical volume of 2,040 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

