Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson Sells 1,700 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYBT stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

