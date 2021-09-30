StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

