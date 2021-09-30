Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 98.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.