Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

