Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

