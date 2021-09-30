Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,282 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $74,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 48.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 19.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $268.96 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.