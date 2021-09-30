Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $25.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

