SureRemit (RMT) Price Down 14% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 14% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $9,904.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00103681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00137866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.07 or 0.99996880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.06888105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00761369 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

