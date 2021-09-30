Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 114,070 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,070 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

