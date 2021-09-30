SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $252.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

