Swiss National Bank Buys New Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Chimerix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $16,763,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $535.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

