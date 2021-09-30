Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of LL stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $561.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

