Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth $2,176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insteel Industries by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

