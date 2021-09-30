Swiss National Bank Has $1.24 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

