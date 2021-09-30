Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 36,084 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $499.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

