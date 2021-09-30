Swiss National Bank Sells 5,200 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE CMO opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

