Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $75.19 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.