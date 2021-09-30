Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Shares Down 9.2%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYANY)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

