Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

SNCR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 250,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,158. The company has a market cap of $211.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.