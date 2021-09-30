Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Shares Down 5%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc engages in the provision of proprietary gasification technology systems and solutions to the energy and chemical industries. It operates through the following segments: SES Foreign Operating, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate. The SES Foreign Operating segment focuses in the all of the assets, operations, and related administrative costs.

