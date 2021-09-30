Systelligence LLC Acquires 189,642 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,962,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after buying an additional 214,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 8,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,871. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

