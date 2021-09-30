Systelligence LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up 5.3% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,408.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,597,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,666,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Shares of JVAL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

