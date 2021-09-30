Systelligence LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $72,021,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $352,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.7% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

