Systelligence LLC Takes $7.84 Million Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF makes up about 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned 19.65% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

IUSS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

