T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 73.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $208,942,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,280.8% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 931,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,979,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.73. 90,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,864. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

