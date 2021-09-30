Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $91,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $878.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

