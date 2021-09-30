Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.00 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

