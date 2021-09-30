TD Securities Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$53.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.