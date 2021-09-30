TD Securities Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$75.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.09.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX stock traded down C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.37. The company had a trading volume of 213,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,699. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$30.26 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.41.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 over the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.