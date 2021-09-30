Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.51. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teck Resources shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 23,501 shares.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

