TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Down to $21.01

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $19.59. TEGNA shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 34,745 shares.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after buying an additional 390,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

