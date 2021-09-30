Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.