Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Shares Up 1%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 3,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Telefónica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEFOF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

