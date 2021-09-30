Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.13 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.58 or 0.00097609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,048,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,639 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

